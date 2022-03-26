Amanda Bynes is "doing very well" and excited about moving in with her fiancé, following the termination of her conservatorship.

The 35-year-old actress had been under a conservatorship for the past nine years but is looking forward to moving on with her life and living with her fiancé Paul Michael now that she is free.

Her lawyer David Esquibias told PEOPLE: "She's doing very well and looking forward to moving into her new property with Paul. They're actively searching for furniture and she's excited about all of it.

"She's ecstatic to receive her parents' full love and support behind her decision to terminate the conservatorship."

It was previously revealed that Amanda's parents "can't wait to see the next chapter of her life".

The 'She's the Man' actress' parents have also been fully supportive of her efforts to have her conservatorship overturned.

A source previously said: "Amanda Bynes' parents are very happy for her. They can't wait to see the next chapter of her life. They are excited at how well she is doing.

"They are ready to move forward and for the conservatorship to end as well."