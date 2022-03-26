Sharna Burgess was scared to tell Brian Austin Green about her pregnancy.

The 36-year-old dancer and the 48-year-old actor are expecting their first child together but Sharna insisted the pregnancy was not planned and she was worried about breaking the news to Brian, while he was watching a basketball game at home.

She told Us Weekly: "I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I can’t tell him now. This is terrible news while the Lakers are losing. So I waited for 40 minutes. And he came in like, ‘Big day. The Lakers came back and they won.’ And I was like, ‘It’s about to get bigger. You’re probably gonna need to sit down for this.’"

However, Brian was thrilled with the news, with Sharna explaining: "Even though we feel like we’ve spent lifetimes with each other, it’s still a quicker timeline than we were thinking. We were probably a year ahead of what we were talking about, but he was so excited knowing how much I’ve wanted this."

Brian already has son Kassius, 20, with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil and children Noah, nine Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with his ex-wife Megan Fox.

And Sharna was nervous about breaking the news of her pregnancy to the kids.

She said: "Those beautiful kids have been through so much change, and I’m always very sensitive with them. Though they love me deeply, who knows how they’re going to feel about another kid?"