Travis Barker has paid a heartfelt tribute to Taylor Hawkins on social media.

The Foo Fighters drummer passed away on Friday (25.03.22), at the age of 50, and Travis has taken to Instagram to discuss the influence that Hawkins had on his own success.

Alongside a black-and-white image of the late drummer, the Blink-182 star wrote: "I'll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis [Morissette]. You'd come watch me play in dive bars and be like, 'Kid you're a star.' And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination. (sic)"

Travis, 46, also recalled spending time on tour in Australia with Hawkins.

Travis admitted he has "the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night".

He added: "To say I'll miss you my friend isn't enough. Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys room … Rest In Peace [tears, drums and broken-heart emojis] (sic)"

Liam Gallagher has also taken to social media to reflect on Hawkins' death, admitting he's been "devastated" by the news.

The former Oasis star wrote on Twitter: "Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x (sic)"

Meanwhile, Guns N' Roses lead singer Axl Rose has hailed Taylor as a "really great guy".

He added: "Was always great to see him! Was looking forward to seeing him n' everyone in Daytona. Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n'their fans. (sic)"