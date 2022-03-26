Taylor Hawkins suffered chest pains before he passed away on Friday (25.03.22).

The Foo Fighters drummer died at his hotel in Colombia at the age of 50, and the District Health Secretary in the town of Chapinero has now released more details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

A statement read: "With regards to the death of the American musician Taylor Hawkins in the neighbourhood of Chapinero, which happened on Friday night, the City Health Department states the following:

"The city’s Emergency Regulation Centre received an alert about a patient with chest pain in a hotel located in the north of the city.

"An ambulance was sent to attend to this case. However when the health department teams arrived, they found a mobile response unit from the company EMI at the scene.

"The health professional that was dealing with the emergency indicated attempts to revive the patient had been carried out but there had been no response and the patient was pronounced dead."

The Foo Fighters previously announced Hawkins' death on social media.

The band said on Twitter: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

"Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

A host of well-known musicians subsequently took to social media to pay tribute to the late star.

Gene Simmons said: "Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today.! Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, @foofighters friends and fans. Sad. (sic)"

Queen guitarist Brian May also expressed his shock and sadness after the news was confirmed.

He said: "No. It cannot be. Heartbroken. Taylor, you were family to us. Our friend, our brother, our beloved child. Bless you. We will miss you so bad."

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne tweeted: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side. (sic)"