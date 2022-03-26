Ryan Reynolds felt like he'd lost "nine years off [his] life" after his soccer team scored a last-minute winner.

The 46-year-old movie star co-owns Wrexham AFC with his showbiz pal Rob McElhenney, and after they won 6-5 against Dover Athletic, Ryan took to social media to express his delight.

The 'Deadpool' actor - who bought the Welsh club in 2020 - wrote on Twitter: "I just lost 9 years off my life. And I’m okay with that. Apologies to my family. Also, bury me in Wales. (sic)"

Wrexham scored two goals in stoppage time to seal the dramatic win.

Rob, 44 - who is best known for starring in 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' - also took to Twitter after the action-packed game in north Wales.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I love this game. I hate this game. I love this game. UP THE TOWN. (sic)"

Last year, Ryan said being the co-owner of Wrexham is "more magical" than he ever imagined.

The Hollywood star - who has James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two, with his wife Blake Lively - took to social media after attending his first home game alongside Rob.

He wrote on Instagram: "Being co-chairman of @Wrexham_FC is more magical than I'd have ever thought (sic)"

At the time, Rob felt optimistic about the team's long-term future. However, he also acknowledged that a lot of work needed to be done to take the team where they want to go.

The actor - who plays Mac in 'It's Always Sunny' - wrote on Twitter: "I love the fight in this club and this town. There’s lots of work to do but we’re all in this for the long haul. @Wrexham_AFC [Welsh and American flag emojis] (sic)"