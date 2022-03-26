Katie Price has reportedly split from Carl Woods.

The 43-year-old star and Carl, 33, have called time on their romance less than a year after getting engaged.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Katie and Carl have decided to split up. It’s been a difficult couple of months and their ongoing court cases have just added even more stress to the situation.

"It really seems to be over for now and they are both very sad about it. But of course no one would be surprised if they got back together."

Their decision to split comes days after Carl appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court, after previously being charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour during an incident on August 22.

Prosecutor Leigh Hart said in court: "On the evening of the 22 August 2021 the defendant got into an argument with his partner at his home address.

"This resulted in his partner leaving his property to go to another property.

"The defendant followed her and attempted to force the door of that property and was heard shouting outside in the street which was overheard by neighbours."

Carl will face trial after pleading not guilty to the allegations. He could face up to six months in prison if he's found guilty.

He was charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act last month.

A police statement explained at the time: "A man arrested following an incident in Little Canfield, on August 23 2021, has been charged.

"Carl Woods, 33, of Dunmow Road, Little Canfield, has been charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act."

Prior to that, Katie avoided court herself by agreeing a last-minute deal to pay-off some of her debts.

The TV star was due to appear in the High Court on February 14 in her bankruptcy case, but she managed to pay-off a small amount of money and agreed a new payment plan.