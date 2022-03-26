Tommy Lee spoke to Taylor Hawkins hours before he passed away.

The Foo Fighters drummer died at his hotel in Colombia on Friday (25.03.22), at the age of 50, and Tommy has revealed via social media that they chatted hours before his death.

Tommy, 59, wrote on Instagram: "Right now typing words has never been so difficult. F*********!!!! ..this hits so f***** hard!

"Dude I just talked with you a few hours ago from your hotel room in Columbia before your concert. I wish this was some s***** dream or bad prank that we would both laugh about. But it’s not! You KNOW how I feel about you and how much I love you and we both know there’s no head to type it all out on social media for others to read.

"I love you Taylor.

"Rest In Beats

"Tommy (sic)"

Hawkins' death was announced by the Foo Fighters on social media.

The band said on Twitter: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

"Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

A host of musicians have subsequently taken to social media to express their sorrow.

Liam Gallagher admitted on Twitter that he was "devastated" by the news.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x (sic)"

Meanwhile, Guns N' Roses lead singer Axl Rose hailed Hawkins as a "really great guy".

He added: "Was always great to see him! Was looking forward to seeing him n' everyone in Daytona. Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n'their fans. (sic)"