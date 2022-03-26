Triple H has retired from in-ring competition.

The 52-year-old wrestler - whose real name is Paul Levesque - suffered heart failure in September after having viral pneumonia, and he's now confirmed he will not perform in the ring again.

The veteran star - who is married to Stephanie McMahon, the chief brand officer of WWE - told ESPN's 'First Take': "I will never wrestle again. First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest, which, you know, probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV.

"I had viral pneumonia. My lungs were inflamed and as the next couple days went on, when I got home it got increasingly worse. My wife saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up and I went and got checked."

The 14-time world champion was warned by doctors that he was suffering "bad" heart failure.

He said: "I was nose-diving and sort of at the one-yard line of where you don't want to be really, for your family and your future.

"There's moments in there when they're putting you out for stuff and you think, 'Is this it? Do you wake up from this?' That's tough to swallow and makes you think differently."

In September, the WWE confirmed Triple H had suffered a "cardiac event".

The company said in a statement: "Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event.

"The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery."

The former world champion made his WWE debut in 1995 and is set to remain at the company as the head of WWE's developmental circuit, NXT.