Lin-Manuel Miranda won't attend the Oscars after his wife contracted COVID-19.

The 42-year-old star confirmed on Saturday (26.03.22) he won't be walking the red carpet at the Academy Awards "out of caution" after spouse Vanessa Nadal - with whom he has sons Sebastian, seven, and four-year-old Francisco - tested positive for the virus, but confirmed he and the rest of his family were negative.

He announced on Twitter: "Made it to Hollywood … This weekend, my wife tested [positive] for COVID. She's doing fine. Kids I have tested [negative], but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night.(sic)"

Lin-Manuel's directorial debut, 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' is up for Best Film Editing and his lead, Andrew Garfield, is nominated for Best Actor, while 'Encanto' - for which he wrote the songs - is up for Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song for 'Dos Oruguitas', and the 'Hamilton' star vowed to cheer on both projects while watching the show on TV.

He added: "Cheering for my Tick, Tick... Boom! and Encanto families with my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM."

The 'Mary Poppins Returns' actor's famous father, Luis Antonio Miranda Jr., also confirmed the news on his Instagram account.

He captioned a photo of his son with Andrew: "After an awards season of coming to L.A. every week, Lin-Manuel and the family will be skipping The Oscars.

"Vanessa tested Covid+ and though the rest of us tested negative, as we say in Spanish - más vale precaver, que tener que remediar. We will all be together in L.A. but watching it on TV."

Earlier this year, the 'In the Heights' creator admitted he is "happy to write" for whoever presents the Oscars, but he wouldn't be interested in the job himself and has turned it down in the past.

He said: "It's not something I'm comfortable doing, hosting, mainly because I've been lucky enough to work with incredible hosts.

"I've written for Neil Patrick Harris, I've written his opening numbers and closing numbers for the Tonys. That is a whole other thing. He is genius at that, he and Hugh Jackman.

"I actually don't think — that's not something I feel confident in."

This year's Academy Awards - which take place at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre - will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.