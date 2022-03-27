The British public are being "acclimated to not seeing the Queen", according to royal commentator Jennie Bond.

The 71-year-old royal expert believes "we are looking at the future" and being prepared for the day Prince Charles, 73, succeeds his mother, Queen Elizabeth on the throne as recent months have seen the 95-year-old monarch absent from a number of high-profile public events, with her son, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge taking on a greater workload.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Jennie said: “We’re seeing the next generation of the royals stepping up more and more. We’re being acclimated to not seeing the Queen at events that she’s traditionally, and almost without fail, attended.

“Her not being at the Commonwealth Day service was a big thing but it doesn’t mean that she’s not in charge. As we’ve seen this past week, she is very much at work, meeting people in person as well as on video and looking relaxed without her walking stick.

“It will have been bittersweet for the four of them, but Prince Charles has had a long time to get used to the idea. The image of Charles and Camilla looking particularly regal sitting on those throne-like seats at Westminster Abbey was really powerful. We are looking at the future – a King and Queen and, by their side, a future King and Queen.”

Prince William, 39, and his 40-year-old wife Catherine recently attended the St. Patrick's Day parade in Aldershot, and Jennie praised the couple for their "relaxed" approach to public life.

She said: “William and Kate always look so relaxed in their work.

"I remember the Queen Mother presenting shamrock year after year – it was one of her favourite engagements. She would always stay too long chatting and would always be late to her next appointment. I can imagine it’s one of William and Kate’s favourites too, they always look to be enjoying themselves.

“There was lots of smiling and informality; Kate is always dropping down to her knees to speak to children or older people in wheelchairs, she’s very engaging.

“They’re increasingly skilled at what they do. I can’t think of a recent engagement where they’ve looked unhappy or not relaxed. They have cracked bringing a measure of lightness to even the most formal engagement."