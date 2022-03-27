Kristen Stewart felt "taller" playing Princess Diana.

The 31-year old actress - who received her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of the late royal in Pablo Larraín's 2021 historical fiction film 'Spencer' - felt empowered playing the princess and the role made her believe she could bring people together, just as the beloved Princess of Wales did in her lifetime.

She explained: “I felt this power. I felt taller playing her. I felt like I could bring people together. I felt like I could put my arms around people in a completely cheesy, conceptual, metaphorical, bull***t way. I mean it. Even if it was totally made up by me and something I was convincing myself of, her life helped me do that. And that felt good.”

The movie is set shortly before Diana - who died in a car accident in 1997 - and Prince Charles separated, and although it depicted a "sad and tumultuous time", Kristen still had a lot of "fun".

She told Britain's OK! magazine: “What I take away from my experience of the film is mainly how much fun it was to do it.

“This is a time that is hard, sad and tumultuous – but I was elated because I think Diana made me feel that way.

"I think she made everyone feel that way.

“Even though there are things we can’t know about her and she’s such a mystery, I think those are only the things in between. The way she communicated was so cryptic and sideways.”

The 'Twilight' star admits she has never considered herself worthy of an Oscar nomination.

She said of the nod: “I was shocked. False modesty is the most embarrassing thing ever. I was stunned! I never saw myself in this realm. I don’t always say the right things, sometimes that is what does it – but I love this movie. I love the people that made this movie.”