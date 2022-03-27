A new survey carried out by Sky Broadband proves Brits can't live without WiFi.

The internet provider has researched the ways in which the working week has changed since the switch from office working to WFH (Work From Home) amid the COVID-pandemic.

Although the large majority have moved back to full-time office hours again, some are now splitting their time between remote working and the office.

The study, which saw 1,500 adults in the UK surveyed, found that 52 per cent of those who were doing the 3:2 working week feel they have a "much better" work/life balance compared to pre-pandemic.

The fascinating insight also revealed that despite averaging 48 minutes of calls with colleagues and clients and 38 minutes on WhatsApp and video calls, they are still finding the time to scroll social media eight times, online shop twice, and share three or more memes a day.

What's more, Brits take up three power naps, play with their pets up to nine times and send 170 emails across the week.

Amber Pine, Managing Director of Sky Broadband said: "With many of us now spending

part of our week working from home, just as good coffee and reliable tech are

essential WFH companions for many of us, a strong WiFi connection in every room

is more important than ever. Sky Broadband offers superfast speeds and a reliable

connection for the ultimate stress-free flexible working set-up."

Actress-and-comedian and star of 'Ted Lasso' ,Ellie Taylor, who has partnered with Sky Broadband on the campaign, commented: "I like many was thrown into

an unknown world of WFH in lockdown trying to juggle between writing on my

laptop, replying to relentless work emails, avoiding toddler tantrums with screen

time, and indulging in some sanity-saving sessioning of 'Game of Thrones'. Like the

research from Sky Broadband reveals, having a reliable WiFi connection was a

saviour in our household – for work and play – and the pandemic reinforced that."