John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's children know they are "trying" for another baby.

The couple - who lost their son Jack in the middle of pregnancy in September 2020 - are undergoing IVF treatment to have a sibling for Luna, five, and Miles, three, and the youngsters are "excited" about the prospect of having another child in the house.

John told People magazine: "They know we are trying, and they are excited."

The 'Ordinary People' singer admitted going through fertility treatment is "not easy" and insisted people shouldn't "feel ashamed" if they need medical help to conceive.

He added: "There are a lot of women and families that have fertility struggles, and I think no one should feel ashamed of needing some help sometimes.

"And I think Chrissy's done a good job of destigmatizing some of these things that so many people go through in silence.

"Whether it's IVF, or other fertility struggles, whether it's losing a pregnancy, I think both of us have felt like it's good for us to share this with other people because other people are going through it too, we don't think they should suffer in silence without knowing there are other people out there who are feeling the same thing."

Last month, Chrissy - who conceived both Luna and Miles after IVF - confirmed she was undergoing fertility treatment again, having previously hinted she was doing so.

She wrote on Instagram: "hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos." (sic)

The 26-year-old beauty admitted that she "doesn't mind" the injections that come with IVF, but insisted that she is the "opposite" of pregnant as she begged well-meaning fans to stop asking.

She wrote: "I honestly don't mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b****. So I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant."

Chrissy had previously shared how the couple were trying again for a child when she shared an image of an IVF injectable medication typically given for egg retrievals.

On the post, she wrote: "here we go again.(sic)"