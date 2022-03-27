Social media giants could soon have to integrate their services under a proposed new EU law.

This week, the Digital Markets Act came to light, and if approved by the European Parliament, major changes will have to be made to services offered by tech giants such as Meta and Apple.

For Instance, iMessages might have to be sent via Meta-owned WhatsApp.

A statement on the law read: "The largest messaging services (such as Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger or iMessage) will have to open up and interoperate with smaller messaging platforms if they so request.

"Users of small or big platforms would then be able to exchange messages, send files or make video calls across messaging apps, thus giving them more choice.

"As regards interoperability obligation for social networks, co-legislators agreed that such interoperability provisions will be assessed in the future."

Similarly web browsers Google and Safari would have to offer alternatives on their devices.

Apple is opposed to the law.

In a statement, the iPhone maker admitted it's "concerned that some provisions of the DMA will create unnecessary privacy and security vulnerabilities for our users."

It's all part of a crackdown on the way Big Tech companies work.