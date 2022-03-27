Elon Musk insists Tesla is very particular with the colours of its vehicles.

The billionaire businessman has revealed the thought process behind the special mixes the company comes up with for their EVs.

The new shades are Deep Crimson Multicoat, Abyss Blue Multicoat and Mercury Silver Metallic.

Speaking at an event to kick off production of the Tesla Model Y at the Gigafactory Berlin, he spilled: “With respect to colours and which colours are going to be available from this factory, colours are always a challenge because when you think about colours, you don’t only need to manufacture it, but you also need to service it and fix it for 20 years. We got to think, ‘What are we going to put the service team through?’”

He added: “We have to be careful with the total number of colours, but we are going to make some special colours here, and it’s about more than the colour itself, but the layers of paint in order to get the dimensionality. We are going to make a very special red, which probably a lot of people have seen. It’s like 13 layers of paint. And we will also have a silver with maybe eight layers. It’s also going to be special – kind of a liquid silver.”

Teslas have only been available in black, blue, white, grey and red to date.