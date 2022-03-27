Katie Price's sister Sophie has gotten engaged.

Hours after it was reported that former glamour model Katie, 43, and her fiance Carl Woods, 33, have called it quits, the reality star's 32-year-old sibling has announced her engagement to her longtime partner Harry.

Alongside a picture of her diamond ring, she wrote on Instagram: “Well I didn't expect that round the fire pit last night...I said YES!!! #imengaged #yes #summerwedding.”

The couple - who have been together for more than a decade - are parents to son Albert, who was born in September.

Katie commented at the time: "So proud of my sister @sophie_pricey and Harry unfortunately I wasn’t able to be at the hospital because of covid but were with them all the way through!

"I love you sophie and Harry and my gorgeous nephew Albert welcome to the parent world and lack of sleep. (sic)"

Katie and car dealer Carl's romance is said to have ended less than a year after he got down on one knee.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Katie and Carl have decided to split up. It’s been a difficult couple of months and their ongoing court cases have just added even more stress to the situation.

"It really seems to be over for now and they are both very sad about it. But of course no one would be surprised if they got back together."

Their decision to split came days after Carl appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court, after previously being charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour during an incident on August 22.

Prosecutor Leigh Hart said in court: "On the evening of the 22 August 2021 the defendant got into an argument with his partner at his home address.

"This resulted in his partner leaving his property to go to another property.

"The defendant followed her and attempted to force the door of that property and was heard shouting outside in the street which was overheard by neighbours."

Carl will face trial after pleading not guilty to the allegations. He could face up to six months in prison if he's found guilty.

He was charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act last month.

A police statement explained at the time: "A man arrested following an incident in Little Canfield, on August 23 2021, has been charged.

"Carl Woods, 33, of Dunmow Road, Little Canfield, has been charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act."

Prior to that, Katie avoided court herself by agreeing a last-minute deal to pay-off some of her debts.

The TV star was due to appear in the High Court on February 14 in her bankruptcy case, but she managed to pay-off a small amount of money and agreed a new payment plan.