Liam Gallagher dedicated 'Live Forever' to "brother" Taylor Hawkins during his gig at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night (26.03.22).

The former Oasis frontman was performing as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust charity concert series at the legendary venue, when he paid a touching tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer - who was tragically found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia on Friday (25.03.22).

Before performing the Oasis classic, Liam told the crowd: "We dedicate this last song to the one and only Taylor fucking Hawkins, who sadly passed away."

He then turned to look at a picture of the 50-year-old sticksman - who was an Oasis superfan - which flashed up on a giant screen behind him and added: "This is for you, brother."

Following the rock icon's passing, a clip has resurfaced of Taylor saying "one of these days we will get Oasis back" during Foos performance at Reading Festival in 2019, when the 'Best of You' group performed with a picture of Liam and his estranged brother and former bandmate Noel on the kick drum.

Liam previously revealed he turned down a last-minute offer to join the US rockers on stage at Glastonbury in 2017.

The 'Everything's Electric' hitmaker - whose latest solo single is co-written by Foos frontman Dave Grohl - declined because of the lack of time for rehearsals.

He said: "He asked me to come on and do a song. I said no, cos I need a bit of rehearsal. I know it's cool and all that, but I need a rehearsal."

However, the 49-year-old singer admitted he would've loved to have done a duet with Taylor on his solo single 'Range Rover Bitch'.

He said at the time: "I tell you what I wanna do. I wanna do 'Range Rover Bitch' that Taylor [Hawkins, drummer] made. That's the tune."