Taylor Hawkins' heart weighed double the size of a man his age when he died.

The Foo Fighters drummer was tragically found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia on Friday (25.03.22), and after authorities investigating his passing confirmed traces of opioids, THC (marijuana), antidepressants and benzodiazepines showed up in toxicology tests, it's now been reported that his heart weighed "at least 600 grams" during an autopsy.

Forensic investigators concluded that the 50-year-old rocker suffered cardiovascular collapse after taking a cocktail of drugs, according to Colombian publication Semana.

The sticksman "had 10 types of substances" in his system at the time of his death.

On Saturday (26.03.22), the Attorney General's Office of Colombia shared a statement, written in Spanish, on Twitter, which translated to: "Colombia’s National State Prosecution Service can confirm the following after the initial autopsy on the body of Taylor Hawkins:

"1) That in the toxicology test on Taylor Hawkins’ urine 10 types of substances were preliminarily found, including marihuana, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids.

"2) The National Institute of Forensic Medicine is continuing its medical studies to be able to completely clarify the facts that led to Taylor Hawkins death.

"3) Colombia’s National State Prosecution Service will continue with its investigation and reveal the results obtained as part of this investigation as appropriate."

It was previously revealed the 'My Hero' musician had asked for help after suffering chest pains before his death.

A statement from the District Health Secretary in the town of Chapinero read: "With regards to the death of the American musician Taylor Hawkins in the neighbourhood of Chapinero, which happened on Friday night, the City Health Department states the following:

"The city’s Emergency Regulation Centre received an alert about a patient with chest pain in a hotel located in the north of the city.

"An ambulance was sent to attend to this case. However, when the health department teams arrived, they found a mobile response unit from the company EMI at the scene.

"The health professional that was dealing with the emergency indicated attempts to revive the patient had been carried out but there had been no response and the patient was pronounced dead."

Foo Fighters paid tribute to their "beloved" bandmate.

They said in a statement: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

"Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."