Sir Elton John hailed Taylor Hawkins as "one of the greatest drummers" in a touching tribute at his concert on Saturday night (26.03.22).

The 'Crocodile Rock' hitmaker - who got the late sticksman to play drums on his 'Lockdown Sessions' album last year - dedicated 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' to the Foo Fighters legend at his gig in Moines, Iowa, following his sudden death aged 50 on Friday (25.03.22).

An emotional Elton told the crowd: “I got up this morning to see that Taylor Hawkins from the Foo Fighters had passed away, and I was so shocked because he played on my 'Lockdown Sessions' album and he was one of the nicest people you could ever meet.

“And one of the greatest drummers and a true musician who loved all sorts of music and loved life. And it seems so sad that at 50 years of age we’ve lost someone who had that much passion. And it makes me so downhearted for his family – his three children, his wife, his other relatives and, of course, the Foo Fighters, who’ve lost a dearest loved one that can never, ever be replaced.”

The 75-year-old music icon joins the likes of Liam Gallagher, Sam Fender and Stereophonics in dedicating performances to Taylor, while tributes continue to pour in.

The investigation into the musician's death declared that he died of cardiovascular collapse after taking a cocktail of drugs.

The drummer "had 10 types of substances" in his system when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room in in Bogota, Colombia.

On Saturday (26.03.22), the Attorney General's Office of Colombia shared a statement, written in Spanish, on Twitter, which translated to: "Colombia’s National State Prosecution Service can confirm the following after the initial autopsy on the body of Taylor Hawkins:

"1) That in the toxicology test on Taylor Hawkins’ urine 10 types of substances were preliminarily found, including marihuana, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids.

"2) The National Institute of Forensic Medicine is continuing its medical studies to be able to completely clarify the facts that led to Taylor Hawkins death.

"3) Colombia’s National State Prosecution Service will continue with its investigation and reveal the results obtained as part of this investigation as appropriate."

It was previously revealed the 'My Hero' musician had asked for help after suffering chest pains before his death.

Foo Fighters paid tribute to their "beloved" bandmate.

They said in a statement: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

"Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."