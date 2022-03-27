Prince William has reiterated that the British royal family just wants what's "best" for the people of the Commonwealth.

After Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness confirmed to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that the country is seeking to become "independent", the 39-year-old royal wrapped their tour of the Caribbean on Saturday (26.03.22) by vowing to support the communities regardless of who they choose to "lead its family in the future".

He said in a statement: “I know that this tour has brought into even sharper focus questions about the past and the future. In Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas, that future is for the people to decide upon.

“Foreign tours are an opportunity to reflect. You learn so much. What is on the minds of Prime Ministers. The hopes and ambitions of school children. The day-to-day challenges faced by families and communities.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed spending time with communities in all three countries, understanding more about the issues that matter most to them."

The second in line to the British throne added: “Catherine and I are committed to service. For us that’s not telling people what to do. It is about serving and supporting them in whatever way they think best, by using the platform we are lucky to have.

“It is why tours such as this reaffirm our desire to serve the people of the Commonwealth and to listen to communities around the world. Who the Commonwealth chooses to lead its family in the future isn’t what is on my mind. What matters to us is the potential the Commonwealth family has to create a better future for the people who form it, and our commitment to serve and support as best we can."

The British royals' arrival on the Caribbean island on Tuesday (22.03.22) was marked by protests seeking slave reparations from the monarchy amid calls for the country to drop the queen as head of state.

In response, William expressed his "profound sorrow" over slavery.

The Cambridges attended an official dinner and reception hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica at King’s House in Kingston, Jamaica, where the royal denounced the "abhorrent" slave trade.

Speaking on the couple's fifth day of their Caribbean tour, he said: "I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened.

"While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude.

"The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit.

"I strongly agree with my father, The Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history."

William also insisted his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, has a "deep affection" for Jamaica.