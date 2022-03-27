Aaron Carter has gotten a blue butterfly tattoo on his face in honour of his late sister, Leslie.

The 'I Want Candy' singer's sibling died of a drug overdose in 2012, aged just 25, and the 34-year-old pop star has shown off his permanent tribute to his younger sister in her favourite colour.

He captioned a GIF of his new ink: "Life is such a valuable learning lesson, IF you always it to be that. With that being said, this is my body and this tattoo by @tattoo_mike_13 is to commemorate the passing of of my sister Leslie Barbara Carter.. she was an amazing my mother and was nothing more than someone I admired. I always wanted to make her proud. Leslie I know your in paradise. I do feel you inside. The things you taught me and your favorite color being blue you were a Gemini and you were fearless. And yes."

Aaron - whose older brother is Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, 42 - also got his baby son Prince's name tattooed under his right eye and the words "freedom" and "karma".

The new inkings come amid accusations of domestic violence made against him by his ex-fiancee Melanie Martin, the mother of their four-month-old boy, and the butterfly covers up her name.

Aaron added: "This is a coverup but I will Laos not allow my face to be withone who clearly hasn’t show she loves me it’s good. My heart heals fast. Anyways. Lol 4 tattoos on my FACE in ONE SITTING “Freedom” “Karma” my butterfly. But most important MY BABY BOY “PRINCE” under my RIGHT EYES! Have a guess day. Xo (sic)"

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Melanie had asked for a restraining order against the 'Crazy Little Party Girl' hitmaker - who she split from last month, three months after they had briefly separated following the birth of Prince - after accusing him of getting violent during an argument on February 21.