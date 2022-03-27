Matt Lanter has undergone emergency surgery.

The 38-year-old actor - who is best known for starring as Liam Court in the hit CW series '90210' - was rushed to hospital on Thursday (24.03.22) with an undisclosed condition.

His wife Vanessa has reassured fans he is "on the mend", although she admitted he still has an "uphill battle" ahead.

Alongside a black and white photo of her holding her spouse's hand, she said: “This week has been the scariest of my life.

“My hubby has been through the ringer since Tuesday and ended up in emergency surgery on Thursday."

Of his current condition, she added: “Thankfully he’s started to turn the corner and is slowly getting on the road to recovery."

Matt will remain in hospital "a little while longer" and is in the best of hands, as Vanessa - who has four-year-old daughter MacKenlee with the 'Jupiter's Legacy' star - hailed the "awesome nurses" looking after him.

She concluded: “Thank you all for your prayers, love and support.

“We are so thankful to the awesome nurses, they are the real heroes.

“We still have an uphill battle and will continue to be in the hospital for a while longer, so prayers are definitely still appreciated.”

Vanessa - who has been married to Matt since 2013 - didn't share any details of what caused her husband to need surgery.