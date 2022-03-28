Troy Kotsur dedicated his Oscar win to "the deaf community, the CODA community and the disabled community".

The 53-year-old star scooped the Best Supporting Actor honour at Sunday's (27.03.22) ceremony for his role in 'CODA' and paid tribute to the "deaf theatre stages" where he had honed his craft.

As Troy - who is deaf - walked to the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the audience showed their appreciation for his work with silent jazz hands instead of traditional applause.

He signed his speech, which was then read by a translator, and said: "This is amazing to be here on this journey. I cannot believe I'm here. Thank you so much to the members of the Academy for recognising my work.

"It's really amazing our film 'CODA' has reached out worldwide, it even reached all the way to the White House. They invited the cast of 'CODA' to the White House for a tour and we met our president, Joe [Biden] and Dr Jill [Biden].

"I was planning on teaching them some dirty sign language but Marlee Matlin told me I had to behave myself. So, don't worry Marlee, I won't drop any f-bombs in my speech today.

"Instead, I want to thank all the wonderful deaf theatre stages where I was allowed to perform and develop my craft as an actor. Thank you."

Troy - who won the award ahead of Ciarán Hinds ('Belfast'), Jesse Plemons ('The Power of the Dog'), J.K. Simmons ('Being the Ricardos') and Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog') - then paid tribute to the film's director, Sian Hader.

He said: "I read one of Spielberg's books recently and he said the definition of the best director was a skilled communicator Sian Hader, you are the best communicator. You brought the deaf world and the hearing world together, you are our bridge. Your name will forever be on that bridge, the Sian Hader bridge, and that was supported by Apple, Sundance, all of our cast and crew, producers, and the community of Gloucester, Massachusettes, so I just want to say, hey fishermen hey Popeyes, don't forget to eat your spinach."

The actor then paid tribute to his family, as well as offering a dedication for his win.

He said: "My dad, he was the best signer in our family but he was in a car accident and he became paralysed from the neck down and was no longer able to sign. Dad, I learned so much from you, I'll always love you, you are my hero.

"Thank you to my biggest fans my wife and daughter Keria, and my home town of Mesa Arizona. Mark Finlay, my manager and my team.

"This is dedicated to the deaf community, the CODA community and the disabled community. This is our moment.

"To my mom, my dad and my brother Mark, they're not here today but look at me now, I did it. I love you."