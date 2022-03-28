Jessica Chastain reassured those who feel "hopeless and alone" they are "unconditionally loved" as she picked up the Best Actress Oscar on Sunday (27.03.22).

The 45-year-old actress won the statuette for her performance as televangelist Tammy Faye Bakkar in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' and she admitted she has been "inspired" by her big screen alter ego's compassionate nature.

She said: "Right now we are coming out of some difficult times that have been filled with a lot of trauma and isolation. So many people out there feel hopelessness and they feel alone and suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, it's touched many families, it's touched mine. And especially members of the LGBTQ family who oftentimes feel out of place with their peers. There is... We're faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country with the only goal of further dividing us.

"There's violence and hate crimes being perpetuated on civilians all over the world.

"And in times like this, I think of Tammy and I'm inspired by her radical acts of love. I'm inspired by her compassion, I see it as a guiding principal that leads us forward.

"It connects us all in the desire that we want to be accepted for who we are, accepted for who we love and to live a life without the fear of violence or terror.

"For any of you out there who do feel hopeless or alone, I just want you to know you are unconditionally loved for the uniqueness that is you."

Jessica also paid tribute to her fellow nominees, Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter') Penelope Cruz ('Parallel Mothers'), Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos') and Kristen Stewart ('Spencer').

She said: "Penelope, Nicole, Olivia, Kristen - I just have to say your names because I love you, I love you guys so much and to be included in a conversation with you is such an honour."

She then went on to thank director Michael Showalter who "created a space that inspired creativity and love and courage", the hair and make-up team, and producers, before paying tribute to co-star Andrew Garfield.

She said: "My scene partner and collaborator, the brilliant Andrew Garifeld, Thank you so much for bringing out the best of me by showing up every day with the best of you."