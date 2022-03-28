'CODA' was named Best Picture at the Academy Awards on Sunday (27.03.22).

The Apple TV+ drama - which follows the child of deaf parents - beat out competition from 'Belfast', 'Don't Look Up', 'Drive My Car', 'Dune', 'King Richard', 'Licorice Pizza', 'Nightmare Alley', 'The Power of the Dog' and 'West Side Story' to take the biggest honour at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The cast and crew were greeted with applause and the silent jazz hands sign for applause as they took to the stage to accept the accolade.

Producer Phillippe Rousselet took to the mic first and paid tribute to director Sian Heder.

He said: "Thank you to the Academy for letting our ‘CODA’ make history tonight. Congratulations to all of our fellow nominees, your movies were so incredible, we’re all honoured to be here.

“Sian, it hasn’t been an easy ride from the first day of shooting when our cast and crew were supposed to be at sea fishing at 4am when we were told a giant storm was about to hit us. It was only the beginning of our problems, but you kept the boat afloat and you’ve been the best captain a producer could ever dream of.

“To our incredible cast, you guys have made such a wonderful and loving family on screen but also off screen, everybody wanted to be a part of it and no one seems to want to leave it."

He was followed by fellow producer Patrick Wachsberger, who praised the cast and crew.

He said: ”I really want to thank the Academy for recognising a movie of love and family in this difficult time.

“Sian, you’ve been absolutely amazing from the first day, I’m so blessed that I’ve met you.

"To our cast, Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin, new Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Emilia, your voice, and Eugenio Derbez, you made us laugh so much, you really took great care of your movie family.

"I want to thank also the incredible crew we have, including the fishermen community in Gloucester. The incredible team at Apple TV, they’ve been absolutely amazing from day one and were able to put this movie everywhere in the world, thank you all of you."