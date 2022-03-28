'CODA' was the winner of the biggest prize at Sunday's (27.03.22) Academy Awards, Best Picture.

The Apple TV+ drama made history as the first streaming service movie to win the honour when Liza Minelli and Lady Gaga announced it had triumphed in the final category of the evening ahead of 'Belfast', 'Don't Look Up', 'Drive My Car', 'Dune', 'King Richard', 'Licorice Pizza', 'Nightmare Alley', 'The Power of the Dog' and 'West Side Story'.

The movie won in the other two categories it was nominated in, with director Sian Heder taking home Best Adapted Screenplay and Troy Kotsur winning Best Supporting Actor.

Troy signed a moving speech, which was read out by a sign language interpreter, in which he said in part: "My dad, he was the best signer in our family but he was in a car accident and he became paralysed from the neck down and was no longer able to sign. Dad, I learned so much from you, I'll always love you, you are my hero.

"Thank you to my biggest fans my wife and daughter Keria, and my home town of Mesa Arizona. Mark Finlay, my manager and my team.

"This is dedicated to the deaf community, the CODA community and the disabled community. This is our moment.

"To my mom, my dad and my brother Mark, they're not here today but look at me now, I did it. I love you."

Elsewhere, 'Dune' won an impressive six awards, largely in technical categories including Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects, as well as Best Score for Hans Zimmer's music.

Will Smith took home the Best Actor prize for 'King Richard' but his victory was overshadowed by an incident earlier in the evening when he stormed the stage at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre to lash out at Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

He addressed the moment in his speech as he tearfully said: "Oh man. Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world.

"Making this film, I got to protect, Aunjanue Ellis, who was one of the strongest, most delicate people I've ever met. I got to protect Saniyya [Sidney] and Demi [Singleton], the two actresses who played Venus and Serena.

"I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do you gotta be able to take abuse, you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you, in this business, you've got to be able to have people disrespecting you. You gotta smile and pretend like that's OK.

"Thank you D - Denzel [Washington] said a couple of minutes ago, be careful, at your highest moment, that's when the devil comes for you."

Best Actress went to Jessica Chastain for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye', while Ariana DeBose took home Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'West Side Story'.

The 'Power of the Dog' filmmaker Jane Campion won Best Director, and though eight-time nominee Sir Kenneth Branagh missed out on that prize, he did score his first ever Oscar win, bagging Best Original Screenplay for 'Belfast'.

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes were the evening's hosts.

Full list of 2022 Academy Award winners:

Best Picture:

‘Coda’

Best Director:

Jane Campion – ‘The Power of the Dog’

Best Actress:

Jessica Chastain – ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Best Actor:

Will Smith – ‘King Richard’

Best Supporting Actress:

Ariana DeBose – ‘West Side Story’

Best Supporting Actor:

Troy Kotsur - ‘CODA’

Best Costume Design:

Jenny Beavan – ‘Cruella’

Best Sound:

‘Dune’

Best Original Score:

‘Dune’ - Hans Zimmer

Best Adapted Screenplay:

‘CODA’ - Sian Heder

Best Original Screenplay:

‘Belfast’ – Sir Kenneth Branagh

Best Animated Short:

‘The Windshield Wiper’

Best Live Action Short:

‘The Long Goodbye’

Best Film Editing:

‘Dune’ - Joe Walker

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Best Animated Feature:

‘Encanto’

Best Documentary Feature:

‘Summer of Soul’

Best Documentary Short:

‘The Queen of Basketball’

Best Original Song:

‘No Time to Die’ — Billie Eilish Finneas O’Connell (‘No Time to Die’)

Best Cinematography:

‘Dune’ (Greig Fraser)

Best International Feature:

‘Drive My Car’ (Japan)

Best Production Design:

‘Dune’ (Zsuzsanna Sipos Patrice Vermette)

Best Visual Effects:

‘Dune’