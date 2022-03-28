The Academy Awards offered a moment of silence for Ukraine on Sunday (27.03.22).

The annual Oscars had been running for almost two hours when, after Reba McEntire performed ‘Somehow You Do’, a message came on the screen explaining the broadcast would fall silent for 30 seconds in honour of those in the country, which has been invaded by neighbouring Russia.

Message cards came on the screen which read in part: "While film is in an important avenue to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water, and emergency services.

“We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able. #Standwithukraine”

Ahead of Riba’s performance, the country superstar was introduced by Mila Kunis – who is Ukrainian and has been raising money for the country – who made reference to the conflict, without mentioning the countries by name.

She said: "Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted. Yet, when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it's impossible to not be moved by their resilience.

"One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness."

Ahead of the ceremony, one of the evening’s hosts, Amy Schumer, admitted she’d requested Ukraine President Volodymyr Zolensky appear by video link to call attention to the situation.

However, speaking on the red carpet, she suggested her idea hadn’t come to fruition.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Oh gosh. Well, I did my darndest, I’ll just say that.

“But we’re all thinking about the people, the genocide going on in Ukraine and, you know, hopefully tonight there is some acknowledgement and we get to celebrate.

“Everybody has had a really rough couple of years -- nothing like they’re going through -- but I think it’ll be good for people to have a laugh and celebrate these movies that distracted us for a second.”