Leonardo DiCaprio was roasted by Amy Schumer for his "younger girlfriends" at the Oscars.

The 40-year-old comedienne had the A-List crowd at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre in stitches of laughter on Sunday night (27.03.22), after she poked fun at the Hollywood heartthrob's age gap between himself and his lovers.

Amy - who co-hosted the ceremony with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall - quipped: “I mean, Leonardo DiCaprio - what can I even say about him? He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends.”

She then joked: “Because he’s older, and they’re younger. You get it.”

Leonardo, 47, has been in a relationship with 24-year-old model Camila Morrone since 2017.

The brunette beauty previously insisted she isn't bothered about the 23-year age gap between herself and her man.

She said: "There's so many relationships in Hollywood - and in the history of the world - where people have large age gaps.

"I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.'"

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' actor has had a string of relationships with women in their 20s, while his famous exes include Kate Moss, Bar Refaeli, Nina Agdal and Gisele Bundchen.

Leonardo wasn't in attendance at the Oscars.

However, he's believed to have attended a private pre-Oscars party where Travis Scott performed for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy.

The 30-year-old rapper gave a short performance at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's bash at their Bel-Air home on Saturday night (26.03.22), TMZ reported.

The father-of-two is said to have rapped and DJ'd for A-List attendees, also including Tobey Maguire and Venus and Serena Williams.

Travis - who has two children with partner Kylie Jenner - has kept a relatively low profile since the crowd surge that left hundreds injured and 10 people dead at his own festival in Houston, Texas, in November.