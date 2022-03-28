Kim Kardashian was mocked for her "work harder" comment at the Oscars.

The 41-year-old reality star recently raised eyebrows when she said "nobody wants to work these days" while promoting her family's new Hulu show 'The Kardashians', and Oscars hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes took the opportunity to poke fun at the SKIMS founder's remark at the ceremony at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday night (27.03.22).

Jokingly offering some advice to Dame Judi Dench, 87, after she lost out on the Best Actress gong for 'Belfast' to 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' star Jessica Chastain, 45, Regina said: “Dame Judi Dench … we have an inspirational quote for you."

Wanda said: "You know because you didn't win tonight."

Regina then quipped: “A quote from Kim Kardashian ... work harder."

Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with Kanye West - had said in the controversial clip for Vanity Fair: "I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f****** a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

Kim and her family have often been accused of achieving success without having any discernible talents.

But Kim rubbished that criticism.

Asked about the notion that she's just famous for being famous, she said: "Who gives a f***. We focus on the positive.

"We work our a**** off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives - and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you."

Meanwhile, a new trailer for 'The Kardashians' aired during the Academy Awards, in which Kim confessed her relationship with ex-husband Kanye was "really hard".

The trainee lawyer - who is now dating 28-year-old comic Pete Davidson - said: "It's really hard with Kanye."

The 44-year-old rapper was recently banned from Instagram after launching a string of scathing attacks on Pete on the social media app and making a racist remark towards Trevor Noah.