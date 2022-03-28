Jason Momoa attended the Academy Awards, a day after having surgery.

The 42-year-old actor had a hernia operation on Saturday (27.03.22, which he joked was due to “getting old”, but was determined to still be at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to help hand out the prizes.

Speaking on the red carpet before the show, he told ‘Extra’: “I had surgery yesterday. I had a hernia surgery yesterday.”

When asked why he needed the operation, he quipped: “Throwing bodies around. I’m getting old, bro. It ain’t that CinemaCon from 2016, you know what I’m saying?”

Jason – who has 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf with estranged wife Lisa Bonet – admitted the teenagers are excited by the superhero careers of him and their half-sister, ‘The Batman’ star Zoe Kravitz.

He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: "I think about it from my kids' point of view, that their dad is Aquaman, their sister is Catwoman. It's a trip.”

The former ‘Game of Thrones’ star also admitted he is “excited” about his upcoming role in ‘Fast Furious 10’.

He said: "I can't give away too much, but I'm excited to work with the cast. I've never been a part of that, so it'll be fun.”

Asked if he’ll be going head-to-head with Vin Diesel in the movie, he said: "You never know."

Jason showed his support for Ukraine with his award, accessorising his black tuxedo with a blue-and-yellow pocket square.

The ‘Dune’ actor announced in October he and Lisa had gone their separate ways, but he insisted earlier this month that they are “still family”.

Speaking at the premiere of Zoe’s movie ‘The Batman’, which he attended with Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, he said: “We’re just so proud.

“Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies. We’re very excited to just be here … It’s still family, you know?”