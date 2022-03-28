Nicole Kidman opted for “quiet elegance” at the Oscars on Sunday (27.03.22).

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star – who was nominated for Best Actress but lost out to 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' star Jessica Chastain - wore a custom Armani Privé light blue strapless silk faille gown, which was accented by a peplum skirt with an exaggerated bow and embellished train, to this year’s Academy Awards and her stylist, Julia von Boehm felt it was important for the actress to adopt a “timeless” look.

She told Vogue.com: “It derives from a very classic silhouette—it’s timeless. I think that’s what the Academy calls for, but also what the time calls for.”

Julia believes it is important for Hollywood stars to offer “glamour” on the red carpet because of the escapism fashion can offer during difficult times.

She said: “You can’t just strip it all [back] because that’s not what the world is. We all need a little bit of show business and glamour to keep dreaming and having hope [during] all of this—I think it’s very important. That’s what’s supposed to happen on the red carpet in my opinion.”

And Nicole and her team wanted to honour the hundreds of hours of work that went into creating her look for the night.

Julia said: “It honours the designer’s craftsmanship; the couture [design.”

The ‘Big Little Lies’ star has attended the Oscars several times since 1991 and her outfits have always had one thing in common.

Her stylist said: “[The dress] can be surprising, but it always keeps a certain elegance.”