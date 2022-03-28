Jamie Lee Curtis honoured the late Betty White with her outfit at the Academy Awards on Sunday (27.03.22).

The ‘Halloween’ actress wanted to pay tribute to the ‘Golden Girls’ star – who died last December aged 99 – because she was asked to honour her as part of the ceremony so turned to designer Stella McCartney for her dress because the designer shares Betty’s passion for animal rights.

Showing off her stunning navy gown, the 63-year-old star told ‘Access Hollywood’: “Betty White was an animal rights activist and when I knew I was going to make a statement about her I went to Stella McCartney, who is an animals right activist. Stella, who uses sustainable materials [and] non-animal materials.

“I went to [her] and said, ‘Hey, is it possible you might have something for me to wear to the Oscars?’ And they made me this dress. I feel like it is telling Betty’s story.”

In keeping with her theme, Jamie opted to accessorise her dress with recycled platinum and ethically-sourced diamond marquise star earrings by Cathy Waterman.

The ‘True Lies’ actress spoke about Betty - who she starred with in 2010 movie 'You Again' during the show’s In Memoriam segment.

Coming on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with a puppy, she said: “She was not only a Golden Girl, she was a legend who brightened every room she walked in and brought a smile to the faces of all who watched on her on the screen and day in and day out for almost a century, she was a woman who cared not just for her two-legged friends but for animals just like this.

“So the greatest gift you could give Betty White is to open your heart and home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac’N’Cheese from Paw Works. Thank you Betty, for being a friend to us all.”