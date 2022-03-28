Jessica Chastain felt “very Old Hollywood” at the Oscars on Sunday (27.03.22).

The 45-year-old actress – who took home the Best Actress accolade for her lead role in ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ – walked the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre in a bronze and purple ombre Gucci gown, which boasted an organza ruffle-trimmed hem and sequin detail, and she knew as soon as she saw the dress it was perfect for her.

Jessica – who accessorised her outfit with diamond and white gold jewellery, she said: "When I saw the sketch, I was, like, 'You know what -- this looks like a dress I haven’t seen before.

"It just felt like me because also there's something about it that feels very Old Hollywood...but it has sparkles, which is very me."

Jessica was at the event with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo but was happy to spend time greeting the fans who had lined the red carpet for a glimpse of their idols.

She said: "Those people are the only reason I get to do what I do.”

The red-haired beauty also paid tribute to her fellow Best Actress nominees, Olivia Colman (‘The Lost Daughter’), Penelope Cruz (‘Parallel Mothers’), Nicole Kidman (‘Being the Ricardos’), and Kristen Stewart (‘Spencer’).

She gushed: "The most incredible group of women.

"These women are phenomenal. They're like my goddesses, so I'm so happy [to have been nominated with them].”

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ won the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar and Jessica previously revealed playing the late televangelist, who was known for her thick layers of cosmetics, had caused “permanent damage” to her skin.

She said: "I think for sure I've done some permanent damage to my skin on this.

"Listen, I eat very pure and I take very good care of my skin and I stay out of the sun and all that stuff. But it's heavy. And when you're wearing it all day every day — the weight of it on your body, it stretches your skin out.

"I finally took it off and I was like, 'I look 50 years old!' [Laughs.] No, I'm kidding. But it's fine. It's for my art."