Julia Fox says her eagerly-awaited tome is "not a memoir" - but a "masterpiece".

The 'Uncut Gems' star - who had a whirlwind six-week fling with Kanye West - has revealed her book is "coming out soon", but might not be as revealing as expected.

Speaking at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she said: “I don’t wanna give too much of it away because I am very superstitious.

"I don’t like to speak of things before they’re finished.”

Asked if it's a memoir by Vanity Fair, she replied: “No, it was going to be a memoir at first but now it’s just like my first book.”

She added: “That’ll be coming out soon."

The 32-year-old actress has been an open book when it comes to her brief romance with Kim Kardashian's ex-husband - which ended in February.

Julia recently claimed she dropped "15 pounds" during their time together.

Her life with "big personality" Kanye was so hectic during their romance that she shed a considerable amount of weight in a short space of time.

She said: "I tried my best to make it work.

"I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life?"

She added: "It just wasn’t sustainable. I lost like 15 pounds in that month."

Julia insisted she doesn't pay any attention to the criticism the pair faced online.

She commented: "It's not real.

"It's only happening on the internet. I'm not actively engaging with it. I don't feel it. I'm still 1,000 per cent me. Nothing's changed, except, I will say, having been around Kanye was like a crash course on how to be famous."

Julia felt like Kanye "cast" her in the "role of his girlfriend" but didn't consider them to be "exclusive".

She said: "I don't think those words ever came out of my mouth, actually. It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie."

The model doubts that Kanye will ever speak out of turn about their fling, but warned that she's "really good at coming for people".

She said: "I don't think that he would want to open that door with me.

"If you come for me, I'm going to come for you. And I'm really good at coming for people. I just go straight for the jugular. I don't think he would be dumb enough to do that."

In another interview, Julia admitted dating Kanye was "the best thing" to happen to her.

The movie star has no regrets about their romance because it "brought a spark" back into her life.

She said: "It was the best thing that could have happened to me."

Julia added that dating the 'Stronger' hitmaker was "like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about."

Asked if they are on good terms, she said: "We're still friends, yeah."