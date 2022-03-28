Rachel Zegler made fun of originally not being invited to the Academy Awards while presenting a prize.

The 20-year-old star shocked fans last week when she revealed she wouldn't be in attendance at the ceremony, despite having the lead role in Best Picture-nominated 'West Side Story', but the actress was later asked to present.

While announcing the recipient of the Best Visual Effects accolade alongside 'Euphoria' star Jacob Elordi, he said: “Growing up in Australia, I never thought I’d be standing here," to which Rachel quipped: “And I never thought I’d be here six days ago.”

Rachel had thanked the "incredible team" working on 'Snow White', who shifted the filming schedule to allow her to attend.

She confirmed on Twitter: “well folks, i can’t believe i’m saying this but… see you on sunday! the absolutely incredible team at @Disney and our snow white producers worked some real-life magic, and i am thrilled to be able to celebrate my @westsidemovie fam at the oscars.

“it’s not lost on me that being able to shoot a film the scale of snow white during COVID is not easy, and any adjustment to our schedule is no small sacrifice, and obviously a huge thank you to @TheAcademy @WillPackerProds for the presenter spot; i’m so excited to open that shiny envelope. i could not be more grateful to everyone who helped make this possible. seriously. now, what to wear…[heart emoji] (sic)"

Rachel posted a series of images of herself on Instagram, promoting one follower to ask: "Can’t wait to see what you’ll be wearing on Oscar night."

However, she responded: "i’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel. (sic)"

She later added: "I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess. (sic)"

'West Side Story' only scooped one Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, which went to Ariana DeBose, with Best Picture going to coming-of-age drama 'CODA'.