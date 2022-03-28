Apple is reportedly planning new subscription service to "push recurring sales."

The tech giant is set to launch a new service that - if brought to fruition - will allow users to automatically upgrade their iPhones and iPads in a similar manner to an automatically renewed similar subscription serivce.

Bloomberg reports: "The service would be Apple’s biggest push yet into automatically recurring sales, allowing users to subscribe to hardware for the first time — rather than just digital services. But the project is still in development, said the people, who asked not to identified because the initiative hasn’t been announced."

The current The iPhone Upgrade Program allows customers to get a new iPhone every 12 months, but if the new service was to be launched, it would reportedly see users charged a yet-to-be-determined monthly fee to ensure they receive the latest hardware upgrades.

The report continued: "The program would differ from an installment program in that the monthly charge wouldn’t be the price of the device split across 12 or 24 months. Rather, it would be a yet-to-be-determined monthly fee that depends on which device the user chooses.

The company has discussed allowing users of the program to swap out their devices for new models when fresh hardware comes out. It historically releases new versions of its major devices, including the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, once a year."

Few details surrounding the alleged new service remain, other than it is expected to be launched "by the end of 2022 or in 2023", according to Bloomberg.