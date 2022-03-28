Uber has been granted 30-month license to continue operating in London.

The app-based taxi company - which was launched in the U.K capital back in 2012 - will remain up and running in London despite being denied a licence from Transport for London in the past.

A representative for TfL said in a statement: "Uber has been granted a London private hire vehicle operator’s licence for a period of two and a half years", while the cabbie giant explained that they were "delighted" with the new ruling.

In a tweet, Uber said: "We’re delighted to announce

@TfL has granted Uber a new 30 month licence in London. TfL rightly holds our industry to the highest regulatory and safety standards and we are pleased to have met their high bar."

Uber first lost their licence back in 2019 after TfL accused the company of demonstrating “a lack of corporate responsibility” with potential “public safety and security implications" but the cab corporation later won an appeal against the decision and won a further appeal after TfL decided in 2019 that they were guilty of "historical failings.”

The accusations made by TfL cited the company’s shortcomings when it came to alleged issues such as reporting criminal offenses, issuing driver background checks, obtaining medical certificates, and also brought up Uber’s alleged use of Greyball, a software that hid the taxi-booking service from regulators.

However, Uber now vow to "remain focused on raising industry standards" as they hope to become a "fully electronic" service by 2025.

The tweet continued: "As we continue to serve London, we remain focused on raising industry standards in all areas. These include offering drivers the benefits and protections they deserve, ensuring all Londoners can get around safely and becoming a fully electric platform by 2025."