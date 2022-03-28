Elon Musk is giving 'serious thought' to launching his own social media platform

© BANG Media International

Tags

Elon Musk is "giving serious thought" to the idea of launching his on social media platform.

The 50-year-old Tesla founder took to Twitter on Friday (25.03.22) where he put up a poll asking his 79.2 million followers to vote whether they believe Twitter adheres to the principle of free speech.

He wrote: "Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle? consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."

Over the course of 24 hours, 2 million votes were cast with 70% of them claiming that Twitter does not adhere to the principle of free speech, prompting the multi-billionaire businessman to ask what could be done as he hinted at setting up a rival platform.

In a tweet, he wrote: "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done? Is a new platform needed?”

Friend and IT professional Pranay Pathole seemed to agree with Elon and asked directly whether his intention was to launch his own site.

Pranay wrote: "Would you consider building a new social media platform, @elonmusk? One that would consist an open source algorithm, one where free speech and adhering to free speech is given top priority, one where propaganda is very minimal. I think that kind of a platform is needed."

Elon replied: "I'm seriously considering it."

The 23-year-old software developer- who struck up a Twitter-based friendship with Elon back in 2018 after complaining about Tesla's windscreen wipers - later screenshotted the conversation to his own Twitter feed, captioning the post with "DO IT, Elon!"

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend