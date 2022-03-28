Taylor Hawkins sent a message saying he would "take care" of himself the night before he passed away.

The Foo Fighters drummer tragically died aged 50 on Friday (25.03.22), after reportedly suffering cardiovascular collapse.

A total of 10 substances, including opioids, THC (marijuana), antidepressants and benzodiazepines, showed up in toxicology tests.

The 'Best of You' rockers had been due to perform at Lollapalooza, before Taylor was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia.

He had earlier asked for help after suffering chest pains before his death.

Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell and his wife Etsy have since revealed they were in touch with the sticksman via audio message and shared a heartfelt exchange.

According to Brazil's Globo 1, Taylor said: “Take care of each other. And I’ll take care of myself. And I’ll see you in São Paulo. I love, love, love you. Sleep well.”

Tommy Lee and Miley Cyrus had also been in touch with Taylor shortly before his passing was confirmed by his bandmates.

The Motley Crue drummer revealed via social media that they chatted hours before.

The 59-year-old rocker wrote on Instagram: "Right now typing words has never been so difficult. F*********!!!! ..this hits so f***** hard!

"Dude I just talked with you a few hours ago from your hotel room in Columbia before your concert. I wish this was some s***** dream or bad prank that we would both laugh about. But it’s not! You KNOW how I feel about you and how much I love you and we both know there’s no head to type it all out on social media for others to read.

"I love you Taylor.

"Rest In Beats

"Tommy (sic)"

Miley had been communicating with Taylor as she battled altitude sickness and after the emergency landing of her private jet, which got struck by lightning on the way to Lollapalooza Brazil, in Paraguay.

She tweeted: "Brazil …. I’ve had a really emotionally and physically stressful last few days. After having altitude sickness, my plane was struck by lightening and the first person I spoke to after the flight has now passed away… when I got to where I was going I had bronchitis! (sic)"

The 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker dedicated her performance at the festival to her friend Taylor.

She tweeted before performing on Saturday (26.03.22). "Tonights show is in honor of my friend Taylor Hawkins.

The most bad ass dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll! I’ve got this with a little help from my friend TH above and all of you. Let’s do it . (sic)"