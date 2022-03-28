'The Full Monty' is being revived as a Disney+ TV series, 25 years after the original film.

The cast of the 1997 British comedy film, which follows unemployed Sheffield steelworkers who decide to put on a striptease show to make a living, have reunited for the upcoming eight-episode limited series.

The cast includes Robert Carlyle as Gaz, Mark Addy as Dave, Lesley Sharp as Jean, Hugo Speer as Guy, Paul Barber as Horse, Steve Huison as Lomper, Wim Snape as Nathan and Tom Wilkinson as Gerald.

According to a press release, the series "will follow the original band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society's crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors. The series will explore the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity."

Simon Beaufoy, Creator, Writer, and Executive Producer, commented: "We're chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again – now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on – to see what life in Sheffield is like twenty-five years on."

Lee Mason, Director of Scripted Content EMEA, Disney added: "Twenty-five years ago Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them. We're delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney+ to catch up with these iconic characters and what they've been up to since we last saw them on stage in all their glory, and we can't wait to introduce a host of exciting new faces and characters."

Production has commenced filming today (28.03.22) in Sheffield and Manchester.

The episodes are directed by Andrew Chaplin and Catherine Morshead, and co-written by Alice Nutter with Simon Lewis as Series Producer.

The UK Original series will premiere on Disney+ globally, Star+ in Latin America and Hulu in the US.

The original film is available to stream on Disney+ in the UK.