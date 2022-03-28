Luke Newton was "living on mate's sofa" before landing a part in ‘Bridgerton’.

The 29-year-old actor plays Colin Bridgerton in the Netflix drama, and he's admitted that being cast in the hit show has totally transformed his life.

Reflecting on his meteoric rise, he shared: "When I booked the job I was living on my mate's sofa bed and I was working in a bar, and I actually drove past the bar the other week. It's so crazy how in three years your life can change.

"Sometimes it's luck, and sometimes the stars align in the right place at the right time."

Luke has also been amazed by the show's popularity since it launched in late 2020.

He told ITV's 'Lorraine': "We knew that having [Shonda Rhimes' production company] Shondaland and Netflix teaming up together for the first time we were really excited about it, but I don't think anything can prepare you for what happened on Christmas Day that year."

Meanwhile, Luke previously revealed that he relished being part of such a diverse show.

He shared: "It was completely chosen that way and the decisions were made [for] everyone to feel represented.

"I want everyone to be able to watch it and relate to some character, regardless of whether it’s about your race … class … I’d hate to think that people watch it and go, ‘I can’t’ and that’s why I think the show is so successful."

Luke also suggested that the show is more relatable than most other period dramas.

The actor - who stars alongside the likes of Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey and Adjoa Andoh - said: "Everyone throughout the whole world could relate to someone within [its] society."