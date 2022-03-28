Lashana Lynch has been motivated by the criticism of internet trolls.

The 34-year-old actress came under fire after being cast as the first-ever first female 007 in 'No Time to Die', but Lashana has been unfazed by the reaction and insists it serves as an important reminder.

Reflecting on her role in the Bond film, she told the Daily Star newspaper: "There are those who don’t support ideas like my character.

"But I encouraged the dislike and the non-support because it reminded me of the work that I needed to do in the industry.

"I’m so grateful to everyone who sent a bad message because it encouraged me."

Lashana's character Nomi proved to be one of the main talking points from the most-recent Bond movie.

The actress - who starred alongside Daniel Craig - was praised by some young women for helping to break down boundaries in the movie business.

She said: "I got messaged from young women who have been inspired I’m so glad my character exists for them to ask questions. It’s a really big deal.

"I hoped that my parents’ generation would have been able to experience the sort of work that is being done now.

"But it’s being done now. And for me to experience it in my generation and celebrate it is an honour and a privilege."

Lashana would love to reprise the role in the next Bond movie.

But for the time being, she doesn't know if she'll be given the opportunity.

She said: "I don’t know if it’s happening. I had a really good time making ‘No Time To Die’. The whole team is such a collaborative family.

"I think that Nomi is a character that you can’t cant enough of. I love her. She kind of feels like a friend. So I look forward to meeting her again if that happens."