Billie Eilish wanted to impress Daniel Craig more than anyone else with her 'No Time To Die' song.

The 20-year-old singer and her brother Finneas O’Connell won the Oscar for Best Original Song on Sunday (27.03.22) for their Bond theme, and Billie admitted that they were desperate to impress the actor.

She said: "[Daniel Craig] is the sweetest man alive, and I just wanted him to love it.

"I wanted him to feel like it represented his years [as Bond] and his last film. I wanted him to be happy most of all. I mean come on, he’s James Bond.”

The chart-topping star was initially "intimidated" by the task of writing a Bond theme.

Billie is a long-time fan of the film franchise, and she described making the record as an "amazing experience".

She explained: "[I was] scared. Very intimidated. But we’ve looked up to the music in the Bond franchise for pretty much as long as I can remember.

"It’s so weird, there was no confusion at all about Bond and the music. It’s been such a big part of our lives for so long that the fact that we were involved at all was unbelievable, and the approach was very exhilarating, and peak life, and also scary.

“We just had so much pressure put on ourselves - we put it on ourselves - we just wanted it to be perfect and represent Daniel Craig’s last film, and all of his films, and how much he put into it. It was the most amazing experience ever."

Billie followed the likes of Sam Smith and Adele in penning a theme song for a Bond film.

And the singer confessed to feeling extra pressure as an American working on an iconic British franchise.

She shared: "I really wanted to pay my respects to every aspect of Bond, and I’m from the US, I’m American, I didn’t want that to take away from anything. It’s so incredible to be in the list of people that have created Bond songs. It’s so so insane, and I don’t know how to really process it."