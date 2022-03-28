Elon Musk has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Tesla boss has taken to Twitter to reveal that he's "supposedly" contracted coronavirus for a second time, but he isn't currently showing any symptoms.

In a tweet, Elon said: "I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms."

The billionaire businessman added on the micro-blogging platform: "Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus. How many gene changes before it's not Covid-19 anymore? (sic)"

In philosophy, the Ship of Theseus is a thought experiment that asks if something is the same thing even if all of the components have been changed.

Elon - who is one of the world's richest men - questioned the accuracy of COVID tests back in 2020, after he received contradictory results from different tests.

The SpaceX founder said that he "most likely" had a mild case of the virus.

Elon has also previously downplayed the threat of coronavirus, insisting that he and his family were "not at risk".

He said in 2020: "I'm not at risk for COVID, nor are my kids."

The 50-year-old entrepreneur also questioned the need for lockdowns, describing them as a "no-win situation".

The Tesla chief said: "The question is what, on balance, serves the greater good."

He also suggested that at-risk people should be put into quarantine until the health crisis passes.

After it was suggested that people may still die through that process, Elon replied: "Everybody dies."

Elon's attitude towards the pandemic has been criticised by fellow billionaire Bill Gates, who insisted that he should stick to what he knows.

The Microsoft founder said: "Elon's positioning is to maintain a high level of outrageous comments. He's not much involved in vaccines. He makes a great electric car. And his rockets work well. So he's allowed to say these things.

"I hope that he doesn't confuse areas he's not involved in too much."