Jeff Carson has passed away at the age of 58.

Publicist Jeremy Westby has confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that the country singer died of a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.

Carson developed his love for singing at a very early age and he performed in church as a child. He also wrote songs and performed locally during his time in Branson, Missouri.

Eventually, the country music star moved to Nashville and in 1995, he landed a deal with Curb Records.

He first hit the charts in the mid-90s with his track 'Yeah Buddy', and he followed that success later in the same year with 'Not on Your Love', which topped the charts in 1995.

Carson also reached the top five of the charts with 'The Car'.

Despite this, he decided to step away from the music business in 2009, after making three studio albums.

The country star decided to embark on a new career as a law enforcement officer.

And in spite of the fame and success that he achieved in the music business, Carson remained with the Franklin Police Department in Williamson County, Tennessee, until his death.

In a statement on Twitter, Franklin Police Department said: "It’s hard to believe he’s gone. One thing is for certain - Franklin Police Officer #JeffCarson changed everyone he met, all of us, for the better! Thank you, Jeff, for your life of service and song. May his message live on: God Save The World. (sic)"

Despite this, the singer always retained his passion for music and he signed a deal with MC1 Nashville while he was still working in law enforcement.

In 2019, he released a new version of the track 'God Save the World'. Carson also inked another contract with the Encore Music Group and was still working with a host of different artists, including the likes of Michael Ray and Darryl Worley.

The country star is survived by his wife Kim and their son Dayton.