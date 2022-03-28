Jamie Lee Curtis wore a ribbon on the Oscars red carpet in support of Ukrainian refugees.

The 63-year-old actress demonstrated her support for refugees amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, by wearing a blue ribbon that said #withrefugees.

Asked about the ribbon, Jamie explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "I just want to represent the refugee crisis.

"Let people wake up and realise this is a humanitarian crisis. The refugee crisis is very real, the displaced people are very real, and they need help, they need homes, they need support. And there are Oscar-nominated films - ‘Flee,’ ‘Encanto' - which are about displaced people. It’s important."

The ‘Knives Out’ actress also addressed the potential for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to appear during the Oscars.

President Zelensky ultimately did not appear at the awards ceremony, although there was a moment of silence for refugees and an appeal for donations during the show.

On the red carpet before the show, Jamie said: "I hope that [President Zelensky] says ‘I need help,’ and we help him. What I hope to hear from him is that he’s going to make the same pleas he’s been making since the first day of this.

"He needs help - our help, everybody’s help. He is an incredible leader, and thrilling to see."

Meanwhile, fellow Hollywood star Sean Penn recently agreed a deal to supply aid to Ukrainian refugees.

The actor has been filming a documentary about the Russian invasion of the country, and he struck a deal with Mayor of Krakow Jacek Majchrowski to supply aid to Ukrainian refugees through his CORE charity.

After signing the agreement, he said: "We intend to stay the course.

"This is one of the most heartbreaking moments in most of our lifetimes for the world at large and it is a crisis at large."