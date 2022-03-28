Lily James "can’t wait" to watch the upcoming Pamela Anderson documentary.

The 32-year-old actress recently starred as Pamela in the Hulu show ‘Pam and Tommy’ - which was produced without her approval or consent - and the former 'Baywatch' star is now planning to create a documentary with Netflix to tell her own side of the story.

Lily said: "I can’t wait to watch [Pamela’s documentary] and learn more.

"Of course we could only do our best based on the information we had, so for her to be able to tell her story is so important. I’ll be watching along with the rest of the world. I’m eager to see what she says and hear what it’s all about."

The brunette beauty underwent a dramatic transformation in order to play Pamela in the TV series.

Lily would spend up to four hours a day getting her hair and make-up done - but she still relished the experience.

She shared: "That’s what’s so cool about being an actor, is you get to do these polar opposites. Like I had brown frizzy hair and no make-up [in ‘Yesterday’], and then all of a sudden I’m transformed after four hours of this incredible hair and make-up team.

"It was great, I’m so lucky. It’s like playing make-believe the whole time."

Meanwhile, Lily James recently hailed Pamela as an "icon".

The actress loved the challenge of playing the actress in the series, but Lily also felt under pressure in the role.

Lily - who previously starred as Lady Rose Aldrige in 'Downton Abbey' - said: "It's always such a huge responsibility to play someone, a real person, particularly with Pam, she's such an icon."