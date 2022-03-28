Kim Kardashian says her comments about hard work were shared with “no context”.

‘The Kardashians’ star admitted to feeling her comments merely became a “sound bite” - which were met with backlash on social media - without any understanding of what came before in the chat.

The 41-year-old reality television personality told Good Morning America on Monday (28.03.22): “Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite really with no context. And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was, ‘After 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous.’ My whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

Kim emphasised her words weren’t “a blanket statement” and apologised for how it came across to those it upset.

“It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

Earlier this month, the SKIMs founder - who shares North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two with her ex Kanye West - came under fire for claiming that “nobody wants to work these days” during an interview with Variety magazine with her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner.

She said: “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f****** ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”