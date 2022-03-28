The Oscars have launched a review into Will Smith striking Chris Rock.

The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences have condemned the ‘King Richard’ star for smacking the 57-year-old comic across the face after he made a joke at his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s expense on Sunday night’s ceremony (27.03.22).

In a statement, they said that they would “explore further action and consequences” across California law and the organisation’s standards of conduct.

This follows the 53-year-old actor winning the ‘Best Actor’ gong at the 94th Academy Awards and disappointing members of the awarding body, who complained “he stole the limelight” after he attempted to defend his 50-year-old wife, who was the butt of Chris's joke after she shaved her hair off due to having the autoimmune disease alopecia.

A member of the Academy told the BBC: “I woke up so bummed about what Will Smith did. To me, he stole the limelight. I don’t think that was the place to be so violent. Most people where shocked. There were children there. It was a place to celebrate.

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star addressed the incident in his acceptance speech, apologizing to the Academy and his “fellow nominees”.

He said: That's what I want to do. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern.I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees.This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me,” before adding later in his speech: “But love will make you do crazy things.”