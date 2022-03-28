Donatella Versace says Britney Spears “went through hell and back”.

The legendary fashion designer “cannot imagine” what 40-year-old pop star endured during her 12-year conversatorship that saw her father Jamie Spears control all her financial, legal and healthcare decisions that ended last September.

The 66-year-old fashionista told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday (27.03.22): “She went through hell and back. I cannot imagine what she went through.”

Donatella shared why she went to visit the ‘Piece of Me’ hitmaker on Friday (25.03.22) and how she “was so moved” to relive some memories together from years ago.

“I went to see Britney because I care about her. The last time she was in Milan was like 15 years ago, so I bought a few pictures to show her. She was so moved.”

Donatella added that the 'Born to Make You Happy' hitmaker was in “great spirits” and labelled her a “special” girl with “good heart”

The Versace creative director gave her seal of approval to Britney’s fiance, Sam Asghari, 28, calling him “a real nice person”.

Donatella said: "I like very much Sam, the boyfriend. A real nice person."

Britney documented her stylish visitor on her Instagram, writing in the caption of the snap of the trio: “Look who came to visit… these 2 bad b***** are up to no good”.

Donatella - who is said to be designing Britney’s wedding dress - gave no insight in any of the details of the big day, telling the outlet she could spill “absolutely nothing” about what was in store for the pop princess.